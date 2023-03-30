FSSAI withdraws its earlier directive to label curd packets as 'Dahi'

FSSAi's revised guidelines come after Aavin said it will not use the Hindi term ‘Dahi’ in its printed sachets (Image source: https://aavin.tn.gov.in)

FSSAI has revised the guidelines on using the term ‘Curd’ along with several designations. This comes after the state-run Aavin in Tamil Nadu said it will not use the Hindi term ‘Dahi’ in its printed sachets, as directed by the FSSAI, and that it would only stick to the Tamil word ‘tayir’ to denote the product.

In a press release, FSSAI said, “As many representations were received recently on the omission of the term “curd" from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term Curd along with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) in brackets on the label”.

Now, FSSAI has issued a notification saying curd can also be labelled as per following examples: “Curd (Dahi)" or “Curd (Mosaru)" or “Curd (Zaamut daud)" or “Curd (Thayir)" or “Curd (Perugu)". Chief Minister MK Stalin had also slammed the FSSAI directive, calling it an attempt to “impose Hindi," PRI reported.

Stalin on Wednesday posted a news report on Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directing Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to label curd as “dahi" prominently.