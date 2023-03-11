 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

FSSAI warns traders, FBOs not to use prohibited calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

The regulator asked them to use approved material like ethylene in a proper manner.

Food regulator FSSAI has warned traders, fruit handlers and food business operators (FBOs) not to use prohibited calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits and said strict actions will be taken against the users.

The regulator asked them to use approved material like ethylene in a proper manner.

In a statement, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has already prohibited the use of calcium carbide also known as 'Masala' as a ripening agent for artificial ripening of the fruits as per the provision in sub-regulation of Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulation, 2011.

Acetylene gas released from calcium carbide is equally harmful to handlers, it said.