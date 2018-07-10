FSSAI wants restaurants to mention calorie counts of food items on menus

Moneycontrol News

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked restaurants to voluntarily print calorie counts on their menus to encourage healthy eating habits.

"This is a way to nudge food companies to do something which is in the interest of the health of the nation," said Pawan Agarwal, Chief Executive of FSSAI told The Economic Times.

The request is a part of the food safety regulator's Eat Right Movement, which will integrate its existing initiatives 'Safe and Nutritious Food' (SNF) at schools, homes and workplaces.

Restaurants might find it difficult to follow the guideline because recipes are not standardised and ingredients keep changing.

"The recipes of dishes on the menu in a restaurant are not standardised, so it will be a huge challenge to mention calorie count of dishes on the menu," National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) secretary general Prakul Kumar was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

Restaurants will also be asked to voluntarily include low fat, low salt and low sugar variants on the menu.

The FSSAI has also requested food packaging companies to commit to reducing sugar, unhealthy fats and salt in their products.

"Big food companies including Nestle, ITC, Patanjali, big quick service restaurant (QSR) chains (including halwai associations), major organised retailers and ecommerce players including Big-Basket, Amazon, Grofers will make a simple commitment and sign a pledge to promote healthy eating," Agarwal said.