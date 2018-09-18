App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

FSSAI to review progress on de-listing of non-licensed restaurants in October

In July this year, FSSAI had directed the food delivery platforms to de-list non-licensed establishments after getting consumer complaints of sub-standard food being served through e-commerce platforms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Food regulator FSSAI will review in the first week of October the progress made by the online food delivery platforms, including Zomato and Swiggy, on delisting of non-licensed restaurants and catering establishments.

In July this year, FSSAI had directed the food delivery platforms to de-list non-licensed establishments after getting consumer complaints of sub-standard food being served through e-commerce platforms.

"We had given time till end of September (to these platforms). We will review in the first week of October on the progress made on de-listing of non-licensed restaurants and catering firms," Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal said on the sidelines of the Retail India Summit and Expo.

Earlier this month, Zomato said it is de-listing restaurants that are not compliant with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India regulations from its platform.

related news

When asked how many establishments have been de-listed so far, Agarwal said: "I don't know. We will know after the review the progress made so far".

Agarwal also challenged the retailers to find a way to continue achieving growth along with sustainable consumption. He said the food safety eco-system is being developed and the retailers need to build a culture of self compliance.

In February this year, FSSAI had operationalised guidelines for e-Commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs). It later directed Box8, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, Foodpanda, JusFood, LimeTray, Swiggy, UberEats and Zomato to de-list non licensed eateries after consumer complaints of sub-standard food being served through e-commerce platforms.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:23 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #FSSAI #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.