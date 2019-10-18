App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FSSAI study finds processed milk fails to meet quality, safety norms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A study conducted by FSSAI has found that the quality of processed milk from the major brands have failed to meet the approved quality and safety standards set by the food regulator.

Pawan Agarwal, CEO of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said while releasing the report that contamination of substances like Aflatoxin-M1, antibiotics and pesticides were found more in the processed milk samples were major issues than adulteration.

 

To check this, the regulator has directed the organised dairy sector to strictly complying with the quality norms and put in place 'testing and inspection' at entire value chain by January 1, 2020, he added.

The FSSAI study collected total 6,432 milk samples from 1,103 towns and cities between May and October 2018 in all states and union territories. The milk samples were collected from both the organised and unorganised sectors.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #FSSAI #India #Milk

