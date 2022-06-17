FSSAI asks online food platforms to comply with norms on display of nutritional value

Food regulator FSSAI has asked online food platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to ensure compliance of its regulations related to display of nutritional value by food service establishments from July 1.

In a letter to all e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs), FSSAI has asked them to make provisions in their platforms, including mobile apps, for display of calorific value and information related to nutrition and allergen.

FSSAI had come out with labelling and display regulations in 2020 for food service establishments.

In the letter, FSSAI said that ”all e-commerce food business operators are hereby directed to enable provision in their online platforms including mobile applications for display of nutritional information… so that FBOs registered on your respective platforms would be able to feed and update such information in respect of each dish/food they are offering for sale.”

When contacted, Zomato spokesperson said, ”We already showcase nutritional and allergen status where a restaurant voluntarily shares the required information with us.

As per the FSSAI guidelines, we are working with the restaurant partners who have now been mandated to enable our customers to make an informed choice.” Swiggy, however, did not comment.

FSSAI has also asked its regional directors to ensure necessary compliance for the same through e-commerce FBOs.

In its direction, FSSAI drew reference to the provisions for ’Display of Information in Food Service Establishments, as per the FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations’ 2O2O which will be effective from July 1, 2022.

As per these regulations, food service establishments having central licence or outlets at 10 or more locations are required to mention the calorific value (in kcal per serving and serving size) against the food items displayed on the menu cards or boards or booklets.

They should also provide information related to nutrition, allergen and ingredients among others.

Further, FSSAI said the regulations also stipulate that e-commerce FBOs should get the requisite nutritional information from respective food business operators and provide on their website wherever applicable.

This information is to be displayed only for those FBOs falling under the criteria, the food regulator said.

Menu labelling will apply to food service establishments having central licence; outlets at ten or more locations; e-commerce FBOs selling food products of those mandated for declaration under menu labelling for such foods.

Event caterers and food service premises that operate for less than sixty days in a calendar year (consecutively or non-consecutively) are exempted from the scope of these regulations.