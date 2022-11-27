 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSSAI approves Yak as a 'food animal': Official

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved the Himalayan Yak as a ’food animal’.

The move is expected to help check decline in the population of the high-altitude bovine animal by making it a part of the conventional milk and meat industry, an official at the National Research Centre (NRC) on Yak at Dirang in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh said. Food Animals are those that are raised and used for food production or consumption by humans.

The NRC-Yak had in 2021 submitted a proposal to the FSSAI, for considering the yak as a food animal. However, The FSSAI responded with an official approval recently after a recommendation from the department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, NRC-Yak Director Dr Mihir Sarkar informed.

The animal play multi-dimensional socio-cultural-economic role for the pastoral nomads who rear yaks mainly for earning their nutritional and livelihood security due to virtual inexistence of other agricultural activity in the high reaches of Himalayan region. Traditionally, yaks are reared under transhumance system which is primitive, unorganized and full of hardship.

”FSSAI’s recognition of Yak as food producing animal will help farmers benefit economically for rearing the animal and it will open up several vistas of economic benefits for both farmers and food processors,” Dr Sarkar said.

He said the Centre has developed a semi-intensive model of yak rearing in which yaks are maintained in open area as well as in paddock round the year. It is widely believed that declaration of yak as a food animal by FSSAI will pave the way for its commercial rearing and consumption by adopting the yak rearing model developed by NRC-Yak.