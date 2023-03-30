 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

FSSAI allows labelling curd in regional names amid political controversy

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

Food Business Operators (FBOs) are now allowed to use the term ’curd’ along with any other prevalent regional common name in brackets on the label. For example, ’Curd (Dahi)’ or ’Curd (Mosaru), ’Curd (Zaamutdaud)’, ’Curd (Thayir)’, ’Curd (Perugu)’ can be used, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a statement.

Curd

Food safety regulatory FSSAI on Thursday revised its order and allowed the use of regional names in printed labels of curd packets amid political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

Food Business Operators (FBOs) are now allowed to use the term ’curd’ along with any other prevalent regional common name in brackets on the label. For example, ’Curd (Dahi)’ or ’Curd (Mosaru), ’Curd (Zaamutdaud)’, ’Curd (Thayir)’, ’Curd (Perugu)’ can be used, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a statement.

The order has been revised following various representations received recently on the omission of the term ’curd’ from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products and only the word ’Dahi’ was mentioned.

The controversy erupted after the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation — which sells dairy products in brand name Aavin — declined to use the Hindi term ’Dahi’ in its printed sachets as directed by FSSAI and said that it would only stick to the Tamil word ’Thayir’.