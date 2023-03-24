 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSIB recommends Siddhartha Mohanty as LIC chairman

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Siddhartha Mohanty is currently serving as the interim chairperson of LIC for a period of three months, along with discharging his responsibilities as managing director (MD) of the corporation.

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, recommended Siddhartha Mohanty for the position of chairperson of India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on March 23.

As per guidelines, the chairman is selected from the four managing directors of the company. Mohanty is currently serving as the interim chairperson of LIC for a period of three months, along with discharging his responsibilities as managing director (MD) of the corporation.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

