FS in Kabul; meets FM, assures India's strong support towards Afghanistan

On the eve of a key meeting on Afghanistan, India today assured the war-torn country of its long term presence and standing with the government and the people of Afghanistan in various spheres including Kabul's peace overtures.

The assurance was conveyed by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale during his meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani here, according to an official release of Afghan foreign office.

Gokhale arrived here earlier in the day to attend the 2nd meeting of 'Kabul process'. The meeting is expected to primarily focus on two topics - the modality of the peace process and the fight against terrorism, the Afghan foreign office spokesperson was quoted as saying by local media.

The foreign secretary also noted New Delhi's serious attention to the immediate implementation of all India-assisted projects in Afghanistan, including the project for provision of potable water for the Kabul residents.

"Gokhale assured the Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs of the strong commitment of New Delhi to the long term presence and standing of India by the side of government and the people of Afghanistan in various spheres including in regards to Kabul’s peace overtures," the Afghan foreign office release said.

On his part, Rabbani expressed gratitude for the valuable cooperation of India with Afghanistan, especially in the areas of reconstruction, and supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

"The Afghan Foreign Minister also gave information about the vision of the Afghan government with regards to peace and its expectations from the 2nd Meeting of the Kabul Process," the release said.

It also said that Gokhale highlighted the significance of the Indo-Afghan strategic partnership and emphasised on New Delhi's serious attention to the immediate implementation of all projects that are managed and executed by India in Afghanistan, including the project for provision of potable water for the Kabul residents.

The foreign secretary also noted that within the context of new developmental partnership between the two countries, India was ready to extend its economic cooperation on any area which forms a priority for the government and people of Afghanistan.

Gokhale also met Deputy Foreign Minister Hekamt Khalil Karzai and discussed a wide range of issues, including those of mutual interest and common concerns, as well as bilateral arrangements. Kabul Process meeting is a gathering of over 20 nations, and international organisation like the EU, UN and NATO, and is intended to discuss security and political issues in the country.