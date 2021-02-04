COVID-19 update | Frontline workers in Rajasthan will have to give reason for refusing vaccination: Report

Source: Reuters

Frontline workers in Rajasthan that are to be vaccinated in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be asked to specify the reason if they refuse to get vaccinated.

The personnel of police, home guard, civil defence, Rajasthan armed constabulary and the jail department are to be vaccinated in Phase-2 starting February 4, state officials told Hindustan Times.

According to the news report, in a circular issued by the home department, superintendents of police (SPs) and police commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur are instructed to ask frontline workers refusing to get vaccinated, the reason for their refusal.

“If personnel are apprehensive, afraid or misled due to any misconception or rumour related to vaccine’s side effects etc, they should be convinced,” said V Sarvana Kumar, special secretary, home department.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 4.5 million beneficiaries have been administered shots of coronavirus vaccine under the countrywide exercise till February 4.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In a span of 24 hours, 3,10,604 people were vaccinated across 8,041 sessions. 84,617 sessions have been conducted so far, the Union Health Ministry said revealed.