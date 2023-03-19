 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From truck driver to Bhindranwale 2.0 - ISI hand behind Amritpal Singh

Mar 19, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Amritpal's dreams became ambitious at every step after his return from Dubai in 2022 and he started dabbling with the affairs of Waris Panjab De, an organisation formed by actor Deep Sidhu.

From driving a truck on Dubai roads to attempting to help Pakistan's ISI in its bid to revive terrorism in Punjab, Amritpal Singh turned himself quickly from a preacher to a fervent Khalistan supporter. Amritpal's dreams became ambitious at every step after his return from Dubai in 2022 and he started dabbling with the affairs of Waris Panjab De, an organisation formed by actor Deep Sidhu. The actor died in February last year.

From openly demanding Punjab's secession from India and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bagwant Singh Mann, the radical Sikh preacher has had no qualms in him being termed as Bhindranwale 2.0.

The misplaced sense of victory in February 2022 when he forced Punjab Police to release one of his close aides arrested in a Kidnapping case acted like a catalyst for Amritpal who went on to openly challenge the Constitution as well as the office bearers including the Home Minister.

Be it his rally at Tarn Taran this year's Republic Day or his media interviews, Amritpal has openly supported separatism and the formation of Khalistan.