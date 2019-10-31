From state to Union Territory: What changes will Jammu and Kashmir see on the ground?

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is set to be bifurcated into two Union Territories on October 31. The date, which was announced in Parliament post-abrogation of Article 370, holds symbolic importance as it is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

While addressing the media on October 31 at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Sardar Patel had said that had the Kashmir issue been put on his shoulders, it would not have taken so long. Today, on his birth anniversary, I dedicate the historic decision taken on August 5, today to Sardar Patel."

After the official announcement today, the bureaucratic functioning of J&K and Ladakh as Union Territories (UTs) will begin. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state administration has utilized the time period between August 5 and October 31 to put a bureaucratic structure in place so as to implement the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

What happens on October 31?

The process will be formalised by Lieutenant Governors (LG) of the two UTs as well as Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court taking oath. Last week, IAS officer of Gujarat cadre Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the LG of J&K, while retired bureaucrat of Tripura cadre Radha Krishna Mathur was appointed as the LG of Ladakh.

On the ground, both UTs will get their own chief secretaries and other bureaucrats, their own police chiefs and key supervisory officers, the newspaper reported. Dilbagh Singh will continue to be the DG of J&K Police. An IG level officer will be appointed to head the police force in Ladakh.

How long will the bifurcation process take?

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act has allocated a time period of one year for full-fledged bifurcation to take place. However, reorganization of states is a long process which, sometimes, can take years. For instance, even though Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2013, issues related to reorganising Andhra and Telangana are brought up to the Centre for resolution even till present day.

What happens to officers who are already posted in undivided J&K?

According to the newspaper, while bureaucratic structures are in place, the staff of the state administration is yet to be divided. The employees of the state government have been asked to send in their applications, mentioning their preferred location of posting. The basic idea is to have minimum shifting between the two UTs.

A state administration official told the publication that the process of dividing the staff is still underway and they are trying to give people the posting of their preference. He said those belonging to Ladakh wanted to be posted in that region, and those belonging to J&K want to stay put.

“The only issue is there aren’t enough Ladakhi staff to fill in all posts there. So some people from Jammu and Kashmir may have to go there. All of that is being worked out. It will take some time,” he added.

However, the staff in lower bureaucracy will remain where they are in the interim, according to an order issued by the Home Ministry.

What happens to J&K’s laws and penal codes?

There is extensive legislative restructuring in process. According to the newspaper, 153 state laws are to be repealed, while 166 have been retained. In addition, all the acts, which had earlier mentioned “applicable to all of India but not the state of Jammu and Kashmir” will have to be repealed.

Besides, state-specific amendments will have to be made into 108 central laws which will be applicable to the two UTs. These changes will be made in the Ranbir Penal Code, which for all practical purposes is a replica of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Kashmir’s criminal procedure code, which has many provisions which are different from the central CrPC.

Similarly, state-specific interventions will also have to be made in the Juvenile Justice Act and the recent amendments made by the Centre in the POCSO Act.

How will assets be shared?

Last month, the Centre constituted a three-member advisory committee to divide the state’s assets and liabilities into two UTs. The advisory will be headed by former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

In addition, financial restructuring in the middle of the financial year is a daunting task for the government. An official told the newspaper, “Because of the decision coming in August, the administration is saddled with a middle-of-the-year financial restructuring which is proving to be a massive bureaucratic exercise. It is going to take some more time to fully put things in place.”