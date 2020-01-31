From sleeping pods to theatres: Here are the 10 coolest workplaces in India

APM Office in Mumbai | The standpoint of this office is the combination of black and white where elements with geometrical edges complement the white space to deliver a fluid look. Handpicked suspended light fittings follow the rounded edge interpretation to compliment the overall interior design. The meeting tables are shaped like clover and the padded sofas complimented with glossy red upholstery. The chamber of APM’s director is the main attraction, as panels in silvery grey veneer complement a huge screen with white and black graphics that divide the working area from the lounge. (Image: descroll.com)