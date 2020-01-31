From sleeping pods to theatres: Here are the 10 coolest workplaces in India

Here's a list of the top 10 coolest workplaces in India that deserve a special mention. Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom 1/11 These days, companies are paying special attention to create cool workspaces moving away from tiny cubicles often overloaded with clutter. To enhance productivity and lift spirits, these modern workplaces are designed with impressive features, such as recreational elements, comfort oriented furniture, and swanky interiors. Here we list 10 ‘cool’ workplaces in India which deserve special mention. 2/11 Baya Park in Mumbai | This real estate company’s workspace draws inspiration from the ‘Baya’ bird species known for building creative and complex nests. The sale area cubicles are shaped like nests and well-placed windows near these wooden nest structures deliver natural sunlight. A wall with plants at the back of the reception area showcases the company’s interest in organic branding. (Image: Baya) 3/11 GrabOn in Hyderabad | With doodle filled walls painted in bold hues of green, blue, and yellow, lounge chairs or the sleeping pods, this start-up in the e-commerce industry has it all. The office cafeteria is stocked with healthy snacks and beverages and GrabOners can also take a break from work to enjoy a game of foosball, snooker or table tennis in the recreational area. The company stresses on maintaining the vibrant culture with its quirky wall posters and set-up. (Image: GrabOn 360 view) 4/11 Myntra in Bengaluru | Myntra’s workplace is designed to look like a sophisticated retail store with space-saving furniture pieces, colourful interior elements and top-notch meeting rooms. It also has recreational elements like a cafeteria, live ramp and gym to energize the workforce. Besides there is a dedicated entertainment zone for playing sports like snooker, cricket, table tennis, badminton, and football. (Image: Myntra) 5/11 Booking.com in Mumbai | Built across an area of 9500 square feet, this workplace features different themed zones with elements that exhibit the cultural aspects of Mumbai. The ceilings have chai glass chandeliers and cabins are shaped like the seats of an autorickshaw. The office also has mid-sized meeting rooms with photographs of popular holiday destinations visited by their employees. The walls boast of larger than life graphic collage of cricketers and Bollywood stars. (Image: workingatbooking.com) 6/11 Google India in Gurgaon | The workplace of the world’s largest search engine is built across an area of 4.3 lakh square feet. The quirky interiors are furnished with eco-friendly natural stones while the workstations are designed to receive an ample amount of natural light. The spacious play area, fun zone, and cafeteria ensure that the employees are free from stress. Gym, sauna room, mini-golf course, sleep stations, small cabins, cricket pitch, and railway coach are added attractions. (Image: blog.zricks.com) 7/11 Pegasystems in Hyderabad | This workplace blends modern workspace design with traditional Hyderabad and Nizam culture. The multidimensional seating arrangements allow enough space to hold unplanned meetings. The walls are splashed with Kalamkari motifs, traditional arts and icons. Plus, it also has a fair share of recreational elements to keep employees fresh and motivated. (Image: officesnapshots.com) 8/11 Infosys in Mysore | The campus resembles a mini-city, with loads of facilities from rooms for accommodation, food courts, cricket ground, midnight food, theatres and so on. Spread across 337 acres, this workplace is built to showcase the brand name from an aerial view. One block is designed based on the Origami concept and houses a huge library. The sphere-shaped multiplex featuring Sanskrit text graphics has 4 theatres for employees. The recreation center is complete with swimming pools, squash, table tennis, and badminton courts along with aerobics, yoga and meditation and gym centers. (Image: officechai.com) 9/11 Boch & Fernsh in Mumbai | The workplace of this creative agency is designed to avoid visual blocks that hinder teamwork operations. The custom-made central desk has a dual-screen setup to help designers work without any restrictions. Glass paintings featuring monks are strategically placed with shadows falling on the empty white walls creating an optical illusion. There’s also a green wall area with a garden filled with plants, open swings and tiny bicycles to beat stress. Employees can also take power naps at the recharge room with beds. (Image: officesnapshots.com) 10/11 ShareChat in Bengaluru | This office space flaunts a minimalist design with cost-saving elements. The open floor has long wooden tables and bean bags where designers and developers work together. The reception area features the front portion of a mini-truck and comfortable seating area with funky wall prints. This workplace also houses several desi style elements, such as work tables shaped like hawker’s vehicles, wall background featuring comics of Bollywood actors and breakout zones. (Image: content.timesjobs.com) 11/11 APM Office in Mumbai | The standpoint of this office is the combination of black and white where elements with geometrical edges complement the white space to deliver a fluid look. Handpicked suspended light fittings follow the rounded edge interpretation to compliment the overall interior design. The meeting tables are shaped like clover and the padded sofas complimented with glossy red upholstery. The chamber of APM’s director is the main attraction, as panels in silvery grey veneer complement a huge screen with white and black graphics that divide the working area from the lounge. (Image: descroll.com) First Published on Jan 31, 2020 01:42 pm