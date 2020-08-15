From scoring zero in first ODI to World Cup heroics, here's a close look at Dhoni's career

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) took to social media on August 15 to announce his retirement from international cricket, a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates in Chennai ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni quits international cricket as one of the finest to have played the game for India and doubtlessly one of the most successful and illustrious captains of the Indian cricket team.

He has won India three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup 2007, Cricket World Cup 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Under his captaincy, India won the one-day international (ODI) world cup after 28 years in 2011, which remains the most striking highlight of his career.

He has been a part of 350 ODIs, 90 tests, and 98 T20 internationals. He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which India lost to New Zealand.

He also led India to the semi-finals in the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20.

With 10,733 runs in 350 matches, he's India’s fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

Dhoni is also remembered for leading India to #1 in test cricket rankings for the first time in 2009. He has 27 test wins to his name and was also the first Indian wicket-keeper to complete 4,000 test runs.

He was the third captain and the first non-Australian captain to win 100 ODI games. He was also the first Indian cricketer and fifth overall to hit 200 sixes in ODI matches.

Dhoni was also the first Indian wicket-keeper to take 300 ODI catches, and the fourth wicket-keeper in the world to be able to achieve this. He is additionally credited with achieving the highest number of stumpings in international cricket at 195.

Dhoni was the first cricketer to win most T20 matches (150 matches) as a captain, and holds a record for the highest score made by a wicket-keeper in ODIs at 183.

In his 15-year career, Dhoni has scored more than 17,000 international runs in over 570 matches.

He had made his ODI debut on December 23, 2004, in a match against Bangladesh, where he got out for a duck.