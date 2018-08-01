From reservation to lynching, here's what India wants PM Modi to address in his I-Day speech

"Hello Modi sir, I want to listen to your views on reservation," reads a comment on the government’s citizen engagement platform – mygov.in – in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation, seeking inputs for his Independence Day speech.

The PM, on Tuesday morning, sought ideas from people for his speech to be delivered from Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, a practice he has followed for the past three years.

“What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App. You can also share them on MyGov ,” tweeted the PM, adding that he looks forward to receiving people's "fruitful inputs" in the coming days.

Within a day of the post, the website was flooded with people sharing topics they want the PM to address in public from the ramparts of the fort.

People came up with issues ranging from region-specific to global. Some suggested the PM speak on burning issues such as reservation, lynching, open defecation, pollution, importance of education, farmers’ suicide, increasing rape cases, with an aim to create awareness. Others requested the PM to talk about national issues like trade war, cross-border terrorism, river linking project, etc.

There were many unique suggestions posted on the platform. For instance, a post sought the PM to invite common people for flag hoisting. “This year, flag hoisting be done at the hands of a farmer, next year with the hands of an Army soldier (Kargil) who offer his life for nation and for us, in year 2020 you can invite one children from each state, then very old employed such as peon of sansad bhavan or security guard of lal kila. (sic)”

According to MyGov.in, PM Modi will pick up some of the ideas for his speech.