From plates of kids to floor of the Assembly, egg stirs massive debate in Chhattisgarh

The humble egg is caught in the middle of a major debate in Chhattisgarh after the state government’s order to serve it in mid-day meals at government schools. The issue that was protested against by a section of society has reached the state Assembly, leading to a clash between the ruling Congress and the Opposition.

What is the issue?

The school education department in January this year had suggested including eggs or milk or other food items with equivalent nutrition value in the mid-day meal twice a week.

The distribution of eggs once a week in the mid-day meal scheme began last month, reported news agency PTI citing an official familiar with the matter. Congress leaders have asked that it should be increased to three days a week, the official said.

The inclusion of eggs in the meals did not go well with a section of society as members of the Kabir Panth (followers of 15th century saint Kabir) sect had last week staged a protest demanding that eggs be removed from the mid-day meal menu, saying their children study at government schools and eggs were against their ethos.

Political chaos

The egg reached from the plates of children to Chhattisgarh Assembly, resulting in a war of words between Opposition BJP and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), and the Congress.

JCC (J) legislative party leader Dharmjeet Singh in the House on July 15 said a large section of Kabir Panth followers were opposing the inclusion of eggs in the mid-day meals in the state.

BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma said a large section of the state's population follows Kabir Panth and they were opposing it as it was against their customs. The state government should respect their sentiments, he said.

In reply, state Congress chief Mohan Markam and party MLA Brihaspat Singh said the decision was taken to fight malnourishment among children, mostly living in tribal and backward areas.

The malnourishment rate is around 40 percent in the state and egg is a good source of protein which will help improve their health, the Congress maintained.

Current development

After the buzz over inclusion of eggs in the meals of children, the Chhattisgarh government has directed to provide it at home to students whose families have no objection to it.

The school education department on July 16 asked district collectors to hold a meeting of the Shala Vikas Samitis (school development committees) and parents within two weeks to identify students who do not want eggs in the mid-day meal.

"Eggs should be cooked separately and while serving meals, separate sitting arrangement should be made for vegetarian students," the department said in a statement.

The vegetarian students should be provided soya milk, protein crunch, fortified biscuits, or cooked fortified pulses as an alternative, it said.

"But, if there is no agreement on serving eggs (if vegetarian parents do not want it at the school at all), then the school development committee concerned should devise a system to serve eggs to students (who want to have it) at their homes," the department added.

