From newborns to the handicapped, bullet train to ease journey for every passenger

From wheelchair-friendly washrooms to baby feeding rooms and freezers to water-boiling facility, the bullet train will take care of the needs of every passenger.

While the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor project is struggling to acquire land, which may delay its launch, Indian Railways continues to decide upon passenger facilities to be provided in the E5 Shinkansen series bullet trains, reports The Economic Times.

As per the report, the Railways has considered a series of facilities for passengers travelling with children. For the first time in the Indian rail network, the 10-coach train will have a dedicated room for child feeding, baby changing rooms comprising baby toilet seats, tables for diaper disposal and a low sink for children to wash hands.

Each train proposed under the project will have 55 business class seats and 695 standard seats.

For the comfort of passengers, the railway administration is also extending facilities of freezer, hot case, boiling water as well as tea and coffee maker in the train. There will be hand towel warmers installed in business class.

Railways is also keeping in mind comfort for wheelchair-bound passengers and will make two extra-spacious toilets for them in the high-speed train.

The design of the train has also been finalized. The train is to be designed with a nose section to reduce micro pressure waves each time. The coach body will also be pressurized to avoid discomfort to passengers due to drop in pressure inside the passenger cabin tunnel.