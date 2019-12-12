From 'landmark day' to 'dark day': How political leaders described passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on December 11. The contentious Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Bill’s passage as a “landmark day for India” and for the “nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood”

On the other hand, the Opposition termed the Bill as "unconstitutional", "divisive" and "an assault on the democratic and secular fabric of the nation".

CAB, as it is commonly called, is to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. According to the Bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution in their respective native countries, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and stand eligible for Indian citizenship.

Also read: ‘No one can take away your rights’, PM Modi assures people of Assam on CAB



A landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood!

Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill. This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2019

After the Bill was passed in the Upper House on December 12 with 125 Members of Parliament voting in its favour and 99 against it.

The Bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years", PM Modi added in the tweet and expressed his gratitude to Rajya Sabha members.

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nation President Amit Shah, who piloted the Bill, said that the “dreams of crores of deprived and victimised people has come true.”



As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 passes in the Parliament, the dreams of crores of deprived & victimised people has come true today. Grateful to PM @narendramodi ji for his resolve to ensure dignity and safety for these affected people. I thank everyone for their support. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 11, 2019



BJP Working President JP Nadda called it a historic legislation that will do justice to the minorities of the neighbouring countries who faced religious persecution.

Union Minister Smriti Irani termed it a “historic day” and expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and Shah for their “firm resolve towards upholding humanitarian values enshrined in our culture”.



At the same time we are pained to see #ShivSena compromise its core ideology just for the greed of power.

This #CAB2019 is on the lines of core values taught by HinduHridaySamrat ShivSenaPramukh Balasaheb Thackeray ji.

Maharashtra & entire nation will never forget this compromise pic.twitter.com/hNwckngzKr

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 11, 2019

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hailed the passage of the Bill and slammed the Shiv Sena for abstaining from voting after having supported the legislation in the Lok Sabha.

The Shiv Sena had staged a walkout ahead of voting on CAB in Rajya Sabha, citing unsatisfactory response to the queries raised by the party.

Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said the Bill will be a source of strength for the deprived.

Pravin Togadia, chief of the Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, welcomed the passage of the Bill. He added that he had been demanding such a legislation for years.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also hailed CAB’s passage, calling it a victory for the country.

The Indian National Congress issued a strongly-worded statement in which party president Sonia Gandhi said that Rajya Sabha nod to the Bill marks a "dark day" in the constitutional history of India and is a "victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces" over the country's pluralism.

Former union minister P Chidambaram said the Bill is "a brazen assault on the fundamental ideas enshrined in the Constitution" and added that its intent is to tell Muslims "you are not equal human beings with equal rights".