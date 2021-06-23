From July, private hospitals can order COVID-19 vaccine doses through CoWin: Report
Since the CoWin portal records data of cumulative and daily vaccinations across the country, it has information on the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by each private hospital.
From July 1, private hospitals will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine doses and even make advance payments through the CoWin portal.
However, the number of doses a hospital can buy will depend on its past track record in vaccination, Business Standard has reported.
During a meeting on June 20, the Union health ministry told hospitals that from July, a single-window system will be implemented for ordering and procurement of shots, the report said.
"According to the new system, hospitals will place orders or indicate their requirement on CoWin. They can order double the number of doses
they have administered in the last seven days. CoWin's algorithm will assess the demand placed by the hospital and allow the order to be placed," an executive at a hospital told the paper.
Since the CoWin portal records data of cumulative and daily vaccinations across the country, it has information on the doses administered by each private hospital.
"One can also place orders for a full month of doses (again based on its daily
vaccination rate), but this will be made available in three tranches," the executive told Business Standard.
Even smaller private hospitals in Tier 3 and 4 towns will be able to place orders for vaccines against COVID-19, the report said.