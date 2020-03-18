From 'how to prevent Coronavirus' to hand sanitisers and face masks; here is what India Googled last week

After a global outbreak, Coronavirus, aka COVID-19, has raised its ugly head in India and has spread across multiple states throughout the span of the country. At the time of writing, there were 147 reported cases of COVID-19. The increasing number of cases in India and other parts of the world has led to people searching and reading more about coronavirus.

According to the latest Google Trends data, netizens searched for questions like ‘What is coronavirus?’, ‘how did coronavirus start?’, etc. ‘Is coronavirus curable?’ and ‘How many cases of coronavirus in India?’ were also among the list of most searched questions last week on Google.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indian government are announcing various precautionary measures in the form of advisories, people also want to know how to prepare and protect themselves. ‘How to prevent coronavirus?’ was the fourth most search query last week on Google.

Recent incidents have also led to a spike in search of hand sanitisers and face masks. Health advisories include people washing their hands very frequently and covering their faces with an N95 mask if they show any symptoms or are taking care of someone who is suspected to being infected with COVID-19. Indians also searched for ‘Hand Washing’ but the search interest was relatively low as compared to hand sanitisers and face masks, which are also mostly out of stock both online and offline.

Further, due to travel ban and flight services being suspended from several countries, Indians searched for queries like ‘Is it safe to travel to India now?’, ‘Is it safe to travel to Goa now?’, Is it safe to travel to Delhi?’, etc. Among the most searched travel query included ‘Is it safe to travel to Dubai?’, where several reported cases of COVID-19 have emerged.

The search interest was relatively highest in Goa, followed by Maharashtra, which currently has the most number of reported cases of coronavirus. Karnataka, Sikkim, Nagaland followed next when it came to searching most about coronavirus last week.