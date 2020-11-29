From farm laws to caution against COVID-19: Key takeaways from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the rich culture of India and said that it helps a lot during crisis and plays a major role in handling it. Even with the help of technology, culture works like an emotional recharge, said the prime minister.

PM Modi further cautioned people against showing negligence regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected over 93.92 lakh people in India and killed over 1.36 lakh patients till November 29.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’:

> PM Modi began the address by sharing the “good news” that a very old idol of Devi Annapurna is returning to India from Canada which was stolen from a temple of Varanasi and smuggled out around 100 years ago.

> India has successfully brought back several stolen idols and artifacts in the past few years through various efforts taken for their return, said the prime minister.

> PM Modi emphasized on taking cultural heritage to the maximum number of people through the medium of technology which he calls is important for the conservation of heritage.

> During his address, PM Modi recalled the role of noted ornithologist and naturalist Dr Salim Ali saying this twelfth of November marked the commencement of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

> The PM praised the efforts of a Brazilian citizen Jonas Masetti, also known as Vishwanath in spreading India’s culture and Shastras saying he teaches Vedanta & Geeta to people in Brazil. He runs an institution named Vishwavidya, situated in the hills of Petropolis.

> A day ahead of 551st Prakash Parv, birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the prime minister greeted citizens and said the world over his influence is distinctly visible. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa his messages are heard all around, he said.

> Talking about the recent agricultural reforms passed by the Parliament of India, the PM said the reforms have opened new doors of possibilities for farmers.

> PM Modi further cautioned against showing negligence regarding COVID-19, which can be deadly even now when discussion on a vaccine has commenced.