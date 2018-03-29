App
Mar 29, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

From April 1, visitors can spend only 3 hours at Taj Mahal

According to a notice issued by the ASI, the new system will become operational from Sunday (April 1).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will permit visitors to spend only three hours at the Taj Mahal, to ease rush and control pollution.

According to a notice issued by the ASI, the new system will become operational from Sunday (April 1).

At present, visitors can spend any amount of time till the monument is closed every evening.

Alarmed by the recent reports of "human pollution", several experts had suggested that the time restriction on tickets should be imposed at the Mughal-era monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On weekends and holidays, the mausoleum is visited by more than 50,000 people. The number of children visiting the site is not recorded, as entry is free for those under 15 years.

