From $11 million in 2014-15, Indians are spending over a billion dollars a month on foreign travel today

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Despite an overall increase in travel costs, the easing of the Covid pandemic has led to a surge in demand for travel. Indians are on track to spend twice as much as this year they did over the whole of the 2021-22 financial year.

The meteoric rise in spending on foreign travel by Indians began almost a decade ago, according to India's central bank records. Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal

Indians are spending vast amounts of money on foreign travel, breaking all kinds of records in the process. In January, for instance, they spent nearly $1.49 billion on foreign travel, which represents a sequential increase of over 31 percent from the $1.13 billion spent in December 2022. It also marks an increase of over 50 percent from January 2022, when they spent $989 million on foreign travel.

Based on available data, it appears that Indians are on track to spend twice as much as they did over the whole of the 2021-22 financial year, having already spent $11.4 billion in the current fiscal year, against $6.90 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Revenge travel up despite rise in costs

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Indians had already broken foreign travel expenditure records in FY 2019-20 by spending $6.96 billion. However, the pandemic brought that trend to a halt, with travel spending plummeting to just $3.23 billion.