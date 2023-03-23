From $11 million in 2014-15, Indians are spending over a billion dollars a month on foreign travel today

Indians are spending vast amounts of money on foreign travel, breaking all kinds of records in the process. In January, for instance, they spent nearly $1.49 billion on foreign travel, which represents a sequential increase of over 31 percent from the $1.13 billion spent in December 2022. It also marks an increase of over 50 percent from January 2022, when they spent $989 million on foreign travel.

Based on available data, it appears that Indians are on track to spend twice as much as they did over the whole of the 2021-22 financial year, having already spent $11.4 billion in the current fiscal year, against $6.90 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Revenge travel up despite rise in costs

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Indians had already broken foreign travel expenditure records in FY 2019-20 by spending $6.96 billion. However, the pandemic brought that trend to a halt, with travel spending plummeting to just $3.23 billion.

Despite an overall increase in travel costs, the pandemic has led to a surge in demand for travel, with many people engaging in 'revenge travel'. "There is extreme optimism in people that are not eschewing travel at all. The overall cost of travelling has gone up due to various factors like an increase in airfares, accommodation, etc. Now, people end up spending more than they used to," says Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, a listed travel portal.

Geojit teams up with ESAF Small Finance Bank to offer 3-in-1 bundled account Pitti says his company achieved three times the growth in Gross Booking Revenue (GBR) for international bookings in the first nine months of FY23 compared to FY22. GBR is the total revenue generated from customer bookings before any deductions. This significant growth in revenue clearly indicates an increase in demand. A decade long travel boom The meteoric rise in spending on foreign travel by Indians began almost a decade ago, according to India's central bank records. In FY 2014-15, Indians spent a mere $11 million on foreign travel. That has now gone up by a staggering 104,000 percent since then. Cumulatively, Indians have spent $40 billion since FY2014-15. Ajay Sharma, president and founder of Abhinav Immigration, identifies affordability and availability of direct flights to preferred destinations as key factors driving the travel boom. He added that Vietnam, Dubai, and Bali have been among the most preferred destinations for Indians in recent times, leading to them becoming overcrowded and abnormally expensive. He also added that crisis-ridden Sri Lanka could make a return as a popular choice among Indians wanting to visit abroad. Amidst this travel boom, EaseMyTrip is witnessing record bookings for international destinations such as Dubai, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Travel now, pay later Technological advancements, which have made it easier for fintechs to extend credit to customers, have also contributed to the surge in spending, with ‘travel-now-pay-later’ options becoming a popular choice among travellers. According to experts, this option allows for bookings to be made closer to the travel date, and for destinations that may have previously been out of budget to become more accessible. This payment flexibility enables travellers to pay for their travel experiences in monthly instalments, making holidays more affordable and manageable.

Ravi Prakash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor at Moneycontrol. He has over five years of experience as a business journalist and has worked with leading financial dailies including ET, Mint, and Business Standard.