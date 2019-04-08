App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

From 11 leaders in its 2014 manifesto's cover, to only Modi in 2019

Vajpayee's picture is now displayed on the last page along with those of party's idealogue Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who were on the second page of the 2014 manifesto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The leadership transition in the BJP in last five years was reflected in its manifesto, with this year's document only displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its cover, unlike in 2014 when pictures of ten other leaders, including former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy L K Advani, featured.

Vajpayee's picture is now displayed on the last page along with those of party's idealogue Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who were on the second page of the 2014 manifesto.

Besides Modi, pictures of contemporary leaders, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who figured in the 2014 manifesto, are missing in the 2019 document.

Pictures of veteran leaders Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were not not given tickets this time, were also displayed prominently in BJP's 2014 manifesto.

related news

As far as language and tone of the manifesto is concerned, it is same in both the current and the previous manifesto, and so is its stand on contentious issues such as Ram Temple, Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code.

The cow is missing in the party's manifesto this year, though there is a mention of gaushalas (shelter for cows). In 2014, the party mentioned cow under the chapter of cultural heritage, along with Ram Temple and Uniform Civil Code.

Unlike the 2014 manifesto where it promised a slew of measures for the minorities, there is only brief mention of them in its this year's document.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #BJP Manifesto #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: Mayank Agarw ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit enchants in the teaser of Tabaah Ho Gaye song

Exclusive Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fumes at paparazzi after leaked video ...

Varun Dhawan speaks about collaborating with father David Dhawan in Co ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Game of Thrones: Geogre W Bush’s head, twincest rape and other contr ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor has been my favourite since his first film

Kabir Singh teaser: What Vijay Deverakonda's fans have to say about Sh ...

Army Gets More Fire Power With 'Dhanush' Artillery Guns

Battle Rages for Libya's Capital, Warplane Bombs Airport as Migration ...

CS Karnan, 1st Judge to Be Jailed for Contempt of Court, Will Fight Po ...

Iran Declares US 'State Sponsor of Terrorism', US Forces 'Terrorist Gr ...

Face Off: Which Way Is The South Leaning?

Post-poll Scenario Will Decide Whether We Take Congress Along: SP, BSP ...

Deve Gowda Declares Chandrababu Naidu PM Face of Regional Partners, An ...

After Benching Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani, Amit Shah Meets 'Ups ...

Malaysia Says 200 Rohingya Migrants Still at Sea After Latest Arrival

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

BJP Manifesto: Experts discuss party's promise of extending PM Kisan s ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

See significant inflows in small and midcap funds, says Sundaram MF

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto offers heady mix of nationalism, development; shows part ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Graham Reid to take charge of Indian men's hockey team as head coach a ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.