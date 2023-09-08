Friendship between India, US will continue to play great role in furthering global good: PM Modi after talks with Biden

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held wide-ranging talks with US President Joe Biden to further economic and people-to-people bilateral linkages, asserting that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

On his first visit to India as the US president, Biden arrived in the national capital on a three-day visit to primarily participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi. In a post on X, Modi said, "Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and the USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a post on X, said, "Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA." US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The Prime Minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India’s bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation. "It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the Prime Minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days. I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation." On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events. On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.