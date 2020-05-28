App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fresh swarms of desert locusts continue to enter Rajasthan, raise concern

The swarms are moving to quieter areas, as they stay away from sources of high decibel sounds, said the official

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fresh swarms of desert locusts, crop-damaging migratory pests, are continuing to enter Rajasthan from across the border in much greater in number raising concern over its impact on crops, Mint has reported.

The current attack reportedly began in April when swarms entered Rajasthan from Pakistan and then spread to other states.

The swarms were first noticed in parts of the border districts of Suratgarh and Jaisalmer that led the officials to spring into action to prevent their spread. But the threat has been exacerbated by the breeding of more locusts in the neighbouring nation, said the report.

Close

“New swarms are continuing to come from across the border,” an official based in Suratgarh told the publication, adding that this time, they are much greater in number.

related news

The swarms are moving to quieter areas, as they stay away from sources of high decibel sounds, the official was quoted as saying.

After entering to Rajasthan, the swarms diverted towards Madhya Pradesh and impacted large parts of the two states. They further attack some parts of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and could invade other areas, as and when the wind changes direction, KL Gurjar, deputy director, Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) told the publication.

Currently, there is less risk to Delhi or its surrounding areas, said Gurjar.

The wind direction tends to change seasonally but they vary regularly depending on the daily weather changes and rain-bearing systems, the report suggested citing weather experts at India Meteorological Department. At present, the wind direction is south-westerly, it said.

Amid what is being described as the worst attack by the locust swarms in recent years, experts fear that it could increase by June, “if more action is not taken urgently to control their infestation and mitigate damage,” said the report.

Meanwhile, the government has stepped up efforts to control the spread of swarms of locust in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, and plans to soon deploy drones for spraying pesticides, the Union Agriculture Ministry has said.

About 21 districts in Rajasthan, 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 2 districts in Gujarat and 1 district in Punjab have undertaken locust control measures till now, the ministry said in a statement.

It has been controlled in 47,308 hectare areas so far in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Maharashtra #Rajasthan #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon