App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fresh protest, vandalism at Indian High Commission in London by Pakistani supporters over Kashmir

The act was condemned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who raised the issue with London's Metropolitan Police Service

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@HCI_London
Image: Twitter/@HCI_London

Days after India raised concern over clashes outside the Indian High Commission in London during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a fresh protest took place outside the building on September 3.

The Indian mission in London, said: “Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019.”

It also stated that the protestors caused damage to the premises.

Close

According to a News18 report, the protestors were a large group of UK-based Pakistanis. They marched from the Parliament Square to the High Commission’s building with the flag of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carrying anti-India placards that called for the Kashmir's separation from India and the immediate removal of curfew in the region. Their number was reportedly over 10,000.

related news

The act was immediately condemned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who raised the issue with London's Metropolitan Police Service. Criticising the protests, the Mayor tweeted:

This the second case of violent protests and vandalism at the Indian High Commission in less than a month. On August 15, members of the Indian diaspora were attacked by "another community", said Indian-origin Tory MP Shailesh Vara in the House of Commons on September 3, in a clear reference to Pakistani-origin protesters.

The protests have erupted there after the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the session, UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs that he had raised the concerns with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a conversation on August 7 and that the UK will carefully monitor the situation in Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 11:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.