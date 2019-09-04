Fresh protest, vandalism at Indian High Commission in London by Pakistani supporters over Kashmir

Days after India raised concern over clashes outside the Indian High Commission in London during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a fresh protest took place outside the building on September 3.

The Indian mission in London, said: “Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019.”

It also stated that the protestors caused damage to the premises.

According to a News18 report, the protestors were a large group of UK-based Pakistanis. They marched from the Parliament Square to the High Commission’s building with the flag of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carrying anti-India placards that called for the Kashmir's separation from India and the immediate removal of curfew in the region. Their number was reportedly over 10,000.

The act was immediately condemned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who raised the issue with London's Metropolitan Police Service. Criticising the protests, the Mayor tweeted:



I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 3, 2019

This the second case of violent protests and vandalism at the Indian High Commission in less than a month. On August 15, members of the Indian diaspora were attacked by "another community", said Indian-origin Tory MP Shailesh Vara in the House of Commons on September 3, in a clear reference to Pakistani-origin protesters.

The protests have erupted there after the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the session, UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs that he had raised the concerns with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a conversation on August 7 and that the UK will carefully monitor the situation in Kashmir.