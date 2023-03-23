 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal; new image shows him on motorized cart with bike

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

Police said the fugitive spent around 45 minutes at a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village.

Amritpal Singh (Image source: PTI)

A fresh FIR has been filed against Amritpal Singh for extortion and rioting following a complaint by the 'granthi' of a gurdwara in Jalandhar where the pro-Khalistan preacher changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit.

Ranjit Singh, the granthi (Sikh priest), said in his complaint with police that the Waris Punjab De chief and his three aides entered the gurdwara and demanded clothes of his son at gunpoint to change his appearance. The priest said Amritpal Singh threatened to kill him and his family when he refused to give clothes.

They were carrying a pistol and .315 bore rifle, said Ranjit Singh.