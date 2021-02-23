Fresh COVID-19 cluster detected in Bengaluru apartment complex with 10 cases

Representative image

A COVID-19 alert has been sounded in an apartment in Bengaluru after ten people were found positive for the coronavirus, officials said on February 22. The 10 cases at the SJR Watermark Apartments, comprising nine blocks housing 1,500 people, were found between February 15 and 22, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city corporation) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said in a statement.

Based on the finding, six contagious blocks have been declared as containment zone by the BBMP, the officer said. He said nine mobile teams were deployed today and 500RT-PCR samples taken and results expected by tomorrow.

Sanitisation has been carried out in the apartment premises and a health team with four doctors has been deployed.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru became a COVID-19 hotspot after 103 people were found infected. They were home quarantined as a majority of them were young and asymptomatic.

