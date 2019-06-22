App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fresh clashes break out in trouble-hit Bhatpara; many injured

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Several persons were injured as fresh clashes were reported in trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on June 22 as rival groups violated Section 144 imposed there.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident happened moments after a three-member BJP central delegation left the area after their scheduled visit.

Close

As the delegation left, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by TMC, engaged in pitched battle as both sides hurled country made bombs and stones at each other.

Several persons were injured in the incident.

Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to TMC and BJP on June 20 in which two persons had died.

First Published on Jun 22, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

