Fresh bids for Zojila tunnel likely to be held by October

The bids for the previously scrapped tender for Zojila tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir will be resumed by October, said an official who is aware of the development.

The tunnel is of strategic importance as it connects Srinagar with Leh. The 14.2 km tunnel project was earlier awarded to IL&FS Transportation Network, the road development arm of IL&FS. However, the contract was terminated as the company ran out of funds.

While the tunnel was expected to be completed by 2020, the scrapping of IL&FS' tender is likely to delay the completion of the project. A senior government official said that the delay is mainly due to the external factors, which includes the bankruptcy of IL&FS.

The official added that the recent declaration of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh as union territories will not make an impact on the ongoing projects and is likely to boost investment.