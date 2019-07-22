App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine

The officials said the fresh batch comprising 3,178 pilgrims left in a convoy of 128 vehicles under tight security early July 22 and will be reaching the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal later in the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 3,000 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on July 22 for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir, officials said. This was the 21st batch of the pilgrims, taking the total number of yatris who left the base camp for the yatra to 99,405 so far, the officials said.

While 1,634 pilgrims, including 261 women, four children and 142 sadhus are heading for Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from there, the rest of 1,544 pilgrims, including 514 women and 39 children, have preferred the Baltal route, the officials said.

Till Sunday evening, as many as 2.72 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine, housing the naturally-formed ice Shiva Lingam since the commencement of the yatra from the twin routes -- traditional 36-km Pahalgam in Anantnag district and shorter 14-km Baltal route -- on July 1.

The 46-day yatra is scheduled to end on August 15.

The pilgrimage is going on smoothly from both the tracks, the officials said, adding that it was likely to cross the last year's figures by the evening or Tuesday morning given the heavy rush of the pilgrims, officials said.

As many as 2.85 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine last year, while the number of pilgrims was 3.53 lakh in 2015, 3.20 in 2016 and 2.60 in 2017.

The death toll in this year's pilgrimage is 22, which included 18 pilgrims, two volunteers and as many security force personnel deployed on duty en route the holy cave shrine.

Deaths due to cardiac arrest near the cave shrine have been common over the years, prompting the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to issue regular health advisories to the pilgrims.

All pilgrims are required to get a fitness certificate before undertaking the pilgrimage.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Amarnath yatra #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

