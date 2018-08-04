App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fresh batch of 528 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath

The 60-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks on June 28 and will coincide with 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A fresh batch of 528 pilgrims left today for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. The pilgrims, including 128 women and 47 sadhus, left in a convoy of 18 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here under tight security arrangements, they said.

While 340 pilgrims, including 109 women, headed for Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district to undertake the yatra through the shortest 12-km route, the rest of the 188 pilgrims, including 47 sadhus, opted for the traditional 36-km Pahalgam route.

They would reach the twin base camps of Baltal and Nunwan-Pahalgam later in the day and are likely to undertake the yatra tomorrow, the officials said.

The 60-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks on June 28 and will coincide with 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.

Till yesterday, a total of 2,69,759 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 11:10 am

