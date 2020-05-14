App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 07:43 PM IST

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by his government on Thursday to boost the economy will strengthen food security and credit to farmers as well as street vendors.

"Today's announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"The announcements include a series of progressive measures and will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 07:42 pm

