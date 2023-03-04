 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Frequent parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim may create law and order problems: Punjab government

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

The Punjab government's response to a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) petition against giving parole to the dera chief is in contrast to the Haryana government's reply to the petition.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The Punjab government has told the high court that granting frequent parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two disciples, may lead to law and order problems in the state.

Supporting parole for Ram Rahim Singh, the Haryana government had said in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that he does not fall under the definition of a hardcore prisoner and cannot be termed a serial killer. He has also been convicted in two murder cases.

The dera chief was granted 40-day parole on January 20.