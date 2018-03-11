App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

French president to meet artist Subodh Gupta

"It will be a private visit. The French president will meet the artist and take a look at his workshop-cum-manufacturing unit in Sector 14 industrial area," Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India, will meet internationally acclaimed Indian-origin artist Subodh Gupta here today.

"It will be a private visit. The French president will meet the artist and take a look at his workshop-cum-manufacturing unit in Sector 14 industrial area," Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

"Tight security arrangements have been made for the visit," he said.

Gupta was born in 1964 in Khagaul, Bihar and studied at the College of Art, Patna (1983-1988). He is known for working with everyday objects such as steel kitchen utensils.

While stainless steel is his signature medium, he has also masterfully executed works in bronze, marble, brass and wood. His works have been exhibited in prestigious museums, art fairs and biennials throughout the world.

Solo exhibitions of his work have been held in internationally renowned museums and galleries including the National Gallery of Modern Art (New Delhi), Museum für Moderne Kunst (Frankfurt), Victoria and Albert Museum (London), Hauser & Wirth (London, Zurich, New York and Somerset), Arario (Seoul and Beijing), Pinchuk Art Centre (Kiev) and Galeria Continua (San Gimignano, Italy).

Gupta was awarded the Chevalier de L'Ordre Arts et Lettres, among the French governments highest honours, for his contribution to contemporary art.

tags #India #world

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC