French President Emmanuel Macron says he discussed Ukraine crisis with Indian PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed via telephone on Tuesday the crisis in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two agreed to work together to try to end the conflict, said the French presidency.

Macron also held a call earlier on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which Macron underlined his concerns about risks to Ukraine's nuclear facilities as result of the fighting with Russia.