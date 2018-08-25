App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Freight rates up on tight positions of trucks

Transporters said less availability of trucks against pick up in cargo movements mainly pushed up freight rates for select destinations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Freight rates for the nine-metric tonne pay load section rose by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following the shortage of trucks against increased cargo movements.

Delhi to Guwahati, Kanpur and Indore freight rates were up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 61,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000, respectively.

Rates to Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Hyderabad also rose by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 33,000, Rs 59,000, Rs 65,000 and Rs 58,000, respectively.

Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 58,000 Chandigarh 18,000 Vijayawada 60,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 62,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 65,000 Indore 23,000 Mysore 67,000 Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 68,000 Baroda 25,000 Coimbatore 72,000 Patna 29,000 Kochi 75,000 Surat 27,000 Thiruvananthapuram 82,000 Mumbai 29,000 Goa 59,000 Pune 31,000 Gwalior 15,000 Kolkata 33,000 Guwahati 61,000.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 05:00 pm

