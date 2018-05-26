App
May 26, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Freight rates move up on busy cargo movement

Transporters said the shortage of truck availability in the market along with increased cargo movements pushed up freight rates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section rose by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following weak position of trucks in the market amidst fresh arrivals of cargo.

Besides, rising diesel prices too influenced freight rates, they said.

Delhi to Jaipur, Chandigarh, Gwalior and Ludhiana freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 19,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 17,000 and Rs 22,000.

Rates to Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Baroda and Hyderabad also went up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 24,000, Rs 26,000, Rs 28,000 and Rs 59,000.

Following are today's freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 19,000 Hyderabad 59,000 Chandigarh 20,000 Vijayawada 60,000 Ludhiana 22,000 Bengaluru 62,000 Kanpur 24,000 Chennai 65,000 Indore 24,000 Mysore 67,000 Ahmedabad 26,000 Puducherry 67,000 Baroda 28,000 Coimbatore 73,000 Patna 29,000 Kochi 77,000 Surat 30,000 Thiruvananthapuram81,000 Mumbai 32,000 Goa 62,000 Pune 32,000 Gwalior 17,000 Kolkata 34,000 Guwahati 62,000.

