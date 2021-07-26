Freezing DA, DR payments to offset COVID-19 expenses helped Centre save over Rs 3,000 crore

Government informed the Lok Sabha on July 26 that by freezing three installments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to central government employees and pensioners in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Centre could save Rs 3,4402.32 crore, approximately.

Responding to whether the three frozen installments of DA and DR will be released with effect from July 2021, Centre responded: “The government has increased the existing rate of DA of 17 percent to 28 percent payable to central government employees from July 1, 2021. This increase subsumes the additional installment arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020, and 01.01.2021. The DA will be granted at enhanced rates of 28 percent from July 1, 2021. The rate of DA from January 1, 2020, till June 30, 2021, will remain at 17 percent.

To save funds for COVID-19 pandemic management, Centre had on April 23, 2020, decided to freeze the DA/DR of central government employees and pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020, till July 2021.

A memorandum on the website of the Union Finance Ministry’s Expenditure Department stated that the DA installments were frozen temporarily to partly offset the increased expenditure on health in the wake of the pandemic. The memorandum read: “In view of the crisis arising out of Covid-19, it has been decided that the additional installment of DA payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2021, shall not be paid.”