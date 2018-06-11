App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three people including 'Freedom 251' mobile company's founder arrested in extortion case

Mohit Goel, CEO of the defunct Ringing Bells, was arrested along with three others for allegedly extorting money to settle a previous rape case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mohit Goel, founder of Ringing Bells, a company which claimed to offer the world's cheapest smartphone 'Freedom 251', has been arrested on June 10 for allegedly trying to extort money to 'settle a gang-rape' case. He is one of the three accused arrested for trying to extort money from a businessman to hush up a case involving a rape in Rajasthan.

According to a report by India Today, a case was lodged on March 6 against the five businessmen, on the basis of a complaint from a woman. She stated that she was invited to attend an event at the hotel, where she was ‘gang-raped by the five businessmen'. Subsequently, the police had managed to arrest all the five accused men.

After this incident, a gang of three members were arrested who were allegedly trying to extort money from one of the accused in the gang-rape case. They had promised that the case can be settled by giving them a huge sum of money. The new complaint was registered at Netaji Subhash Place police station, the area where the gang was demanding Rs 5 crore from the businessman.

One of the three gang members arrested in the case of extortion is co-founder of Ringing Bells, a company that had promised to deliver the cheapest smartphone at Rs 251 in 2016. Apparently, around 30,000 customers had pre-ordered the mobile phone and around seven crore people registered to buy it when it went on sale.

However, after a waiting period of six months, the customers were disappointed as the company failed to deliver the product stating technical complications and other problems. The amount paid by the customers was refunded to their accounts. Since then, the company has faced a number of inquiries by police and tax officials, eventually resulting in its closure.

As far as the extortion case goes, the police further said that names of the other two accused members will be revealed after the role of each one of them is ascertained.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 06:48 pm

tags #Freedom 251 #Mohit Goel #Ringing Bells

