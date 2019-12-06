App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Free WiFi now at 5,500 railway stations

The Railways began the service of providing free WiFi at its stations from January 2016 from Mumbai Central station, and in a span of 46 months RailTel has extended the service to 5,500 stations across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Railways has provided free WiFi at 5,500 stations across the country, the national transporter's digital arm RailTel said on December 6. Jharkhand's Mahuamilan station, which comes under the East Central Railway zone, has become the 5,500th station to get the facility, it said.

The Railways began the service of providing free WiFi at its stations from January 2016 from Mumbai Central station, and in a span of 46 months RailTel has extended the service to 5,500 stations across the country.

"The mission is to provide WiFi at all railway stations (except the halt ones). RailTel has roped in partners like Google, Tata Trust, PGCIL for some parts of the project and also got funding from the Department of Telecom USOF for 200 stations. WiFi is being provided under the brand name Railwire -- the retail broadband service of RailTel," said Puneet Chawla, CMD of RailTel.

Close
In October 2019 a total of 1.5 crore user logins in RailWire Wi-Fi services across all stations consuming 10242TB of data was recorded, Chawla said.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.