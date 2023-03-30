 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Free trade pact talks with UK continuing; trade stands on its own legs: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Amid a diplomatic row following protests by secessionist groups near the Indian mission in London, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said talks on a Free Trade Agreement with the UK are continuing.

Talks are ”going on very well” with the UK, Goyal said, adding, ”trade stands on its own legs”. The Union minister, however, made it clear that India will take into consideration a respect for her sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will not tolerate any interference in her Indian affairs.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned the senior-most British diplomat in New Delhi on a Sunday evening recently, over reports of some Khalistani elements pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian high commission in London during a protest.

India has also responded by proposing or undertaking several actions, like reducing security at the British mission and constructing a public toilet there. When asked about the impact of the ongoing events on the trade agreement, Goyal seemed to suggest that negotiations continue.