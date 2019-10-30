Free ride for women in DTC buses: Who is footing the bill?

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, on October 29, which is when the capital celebrated Bhai Dooj, rolled out the free ride scheme for women in public buses.

The scheme will allow women to travel free in DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses. The facility will be available in NCR, around the airport as well as on other special services operated by the DTC and cluster scheme operators.

In a video message, Kejriwal had referred to the scheme as a “monumental step towards empowering women”. Later in the day, he had even said the scheme might be extended to senior citizens and all students.

The obvious question is, who is footing the bill?

The Delhi government is going to wholly fund the scheme. It has set aside Rs 140 crore for the implementation of the scheme for the next five months – starting October 29, 2019 and ending March 31, 2020.

Delhi’s public bus fleet operates under DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and DIMTS (Delhi Multi-Modal Transit Ltd). For every free ride taken by a woman commuter, the Delhi government will extend a flat subsidy of Rs 10 (irrespective of the fare as a function of the distance) to DTC and DIMTS, The Indian Express has reported.

How many women will benefit from the scheme?

On an average, an estimated 42 lakh individuals ride public buses in Delhi every day, the newspaper reported. Of this, around 33 percent are women.

In his video message, Kejriwal had said women comprise only 11 percent of the workforce in Delhi, a city of almost 2 crore people. “I personally know of families where daughters are forced to abandon studies as they have to travel long distances to get to college. I believe the free ride scheme is going to be a monumental step towards empowering women,” he said.

However, the free bus ridership scheme cannot be availed by women employees of the Delhi government and local bodies as they already get transport allowance.

How many buses will ply as a part of this scheme?

State-run DTC has a fleet of over 3,700 buses, while DIMTS has over 1,800 buses. According to the newspaper, the average fleet utilization of DTC buses is 84.63 percent, while that of DIMTS cluster buses is 96.8 percent.

DTC’s fleet has both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses, albeit different fare structures. While the fare for non-AC buses range from Rs 5 to Rs 15, that for AC buses range from Rs 10 to Rs 25.

The orange-coloured cluster buses are non-Ac and have a fare similar to that of non-AC DTC buses.

How will the scheme be implemented?

Women commuters can choose to pay or not pay for their rides. Those who choose to avail the facility will be handed special pink tickets. The number of tickets handed out will help DTC and DIMTS keep a track of the number of free commuters, so that they can claim reimbursement from the government.

Is the scheme feasible?

When the scheme was being mulled over, the finance department of the Delhi government had proposed a need-based model, extending only to women belonging to the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category. This was proposed keeping in mind the sluggish growth in the capital city’s tax revenue and the losses incurred by DTC.

The finance department has also questioned the current proposal to provide a flat subsidy of Rs 10, irrespective of the distance travelled. It has expressed concerns over the capacity of the current fleet to implement the scheme, considering a potential jump in the number of commuters after the free-ride scheme is implemented.

‘Election stunt’?

BJP Delhi chief has called the scheme an “election stunt” and slammed Kejriwal for not including students and senior citizens in it.

Questioning the timing of the implementation of the scheme, he told reporters, "This decision of Kejriwal is an election stunt. He has done nothing in the past so many months for women in the city. Kejriwal has taken this decision as the elections are just three months away."