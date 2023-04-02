Free electricity, jobs for all unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP government in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free electricity and jobs for all youths in Assam if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the Northeastern state.

He also claimed the AAP government changed the face of Delhi in seven years, and that "nothing but dirty politics" took place in Assam, even though BJP has been in power in the state for the same duration. AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity to their states, and it will be the same in Assam, too, if the party forms government, Kejriwal said at a rally here.

He promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if AAP is voted to power, adding that the party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years, and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab. Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP government in the state.

”AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics,” Kejriwal alleged.

Taking a jibe at Sarma for the private school being run by his wife, the Delhi CM said, ”In a state where the CM’s wife operates a private school, how can you expect the government to improve government schools?” On Sarma's threat of suing him if he raised corruption charges against the BJP leader, Kejriwal said his Assam counterpart has not learnt the culture of people of the state, who accord a warm welcome to their guests.

”For two days, he has been threatening me that he will put me in jail. Am I a terrorist? I invite Himanta babu to come to my house in Delhi for tea. And if he can make time, also have a meal with me. I will show him around the city, the wonderful work we have done there,” Kejriwal added.

Earlier in the day, he had extended a similar invitation to Sarma shortly after he arrived at Guwahati.Sarma had on Friday threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if the Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged corruption cases against him outside the assembly.Kejriwal had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma.