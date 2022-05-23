Kejriwal govt announces free electric bus rides for Delhiites for 3 days

Delhiites will be able to travel free of cost for three days in the 150 electric buses that are set to be flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on May 24, the Aam Aadmi Party government announced on May 23.

Earlier this year, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had announced that the Delhi Transport Corporation would deploy 1,500 electric buses soon.

He had tweeted: “Under Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision, we're committed to achieve 100% electrification of buses. DTC will soon be deploying 1500 e-buses as part of TheGrandChallenge. Convergence CESL has announced RFP. Delhi will be the 1st state to adopt e-buses at such scale.”

To further his commitment to promoting and adopting EVs, Chief Minister Kejriwal has also launched a dedicated website that provides information on EV charging stations such as its location, charging points, etc.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details