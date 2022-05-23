English
    Kejriwal govt announces free electric bus rides for Delhiites for 3 days

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to flag off 150 electric buses tomorrow

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Delhiites will be able to travel free of cost for three days in the 150 electric buses that are set to be flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on May 24, the Aam Aadmi Party government announced on May 23.

    Earlier this year, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had announced that the Delhi Transport Corporation would deploy 1,500 electric buses soon.

    He had tweeted: “Under Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision, we're committed to achieve 100% electrification of buses. DTC will soon be deploying 1500 e-buses as part of TheGrandChallenge. Convergence CESL has announced RFP. Delhi will be the 1st state to adopt e-buses at such scale.”

    To further his commitment to promoting and adopting EVs, Chief Minister Kejriwal has also launched a dedicated website that provides information on EV charging stations such as its location, charging points, etc.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #electric buses
    first published: May 23, 2022 06:23 pm
