Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The government will make efforts to speed up vaccine purchase and administering it to the people, he said in an online briefing.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
Kejriwal said COVID 19 vaccines should have one price and appealed to the Centre to bring down the price.

Kejriwal said COVID 19 vaccines should have one price and appealed to the Centre to bring down the price.

The Delhi government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all those above 18 years of age in the city and purchase of 1.34 crore doses has been approved, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The government will make efforts to speed up vaccine purchase and administering it to the people, he said in an online briefing.

Kejriwal said COVID 19 vaccines should have one price and appealed to the Centre to bring down the price.

He also appealed to the vaccine manufacturers to bring down prices, saying it was time to help humanity and not to earn profit.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Apr 26, 2021 12:37 pm

