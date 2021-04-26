Karnataka: Free COVID-19 vaccination for citizens in 18-44 age group at govt centres

Karntaka CM BS Yediyurappa (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on April 26 announced that his government will provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to citizens between 18 and 44 years of age.

Free vaccine doses will be administered at the state government’s vaccination centres, Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

The Centre’s vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue, the chief minister further said. “I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government also announced that a 'COVID curfew' will be implemented across the state for a 14-day period. The curfew will come into force at 9 pm on April 27. All essential shops will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government had announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration for the same on the purpose-built CoWIN platform will begin on April 28. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on April 25 that no walk-in facilities will be available for the 18-45 age group initially. Those aged above 45 years can continue to avail the on-site registration facility to get their COVID-19 vaccine jab.

India has granted emergency use approval to three COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishiled, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All three jabs have a two-dose regimen.

Several states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, among others have said they will provide free vaccination to eligible beneficiaries in this age group. Maharashtra has also hinted the same.